Westfield lifts FY profit 14% to $US1.55b

Shopping centre giant Westfield Corporation has lifted full-year profit by 13.5 per cent to $US1.55 billion ($A1.99 billion), driven by revaluation gains from its developments.

Westfield lifts full-year profit 13.5 per cent to $US1.55 billion on a 17 per cent rise in revenue.

Revenue for the year to December 31 has risen 17.1 per cent to $US2.1 billion, while funds from operations, its preferred measure of performance, has risen to $US707 million.

The company, which owns shopping centres in the United States and United Kingdom, has declared a final dividend of 12.75 US cents, and says the proposed takeover by Unibail-Rodamco continues to have the full support of the Lowy family and the Westfield board.