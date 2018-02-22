News

Flight Centre ups guidance on profit lift

Flight Centre has lifted its annual guidance after boosting first-half net profit 37.2 per cent to $102.2 million, on the back of US tax rate changes and the company's strong performance in the UK.

Flight Centre has upgraded its full-year guidance after a 37 per cent lift in half-year profit.

The company says it now expects full-year underlying profit before tax to be between $360 million and $385 million, from between $350 million and $380 million, after revenue for the six months to December 31 grew 5.4 per cent to $1.4 billion.

Flight Centre has declared a fully franked interim dividend of 60 cents, up from 45 cents a year ago and in line with the record interim dividend declared in the 2016 financial year.

