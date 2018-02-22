News

Bellamy's more than triples H1 profit

Bellamy's Australia has more than tripled its first-half net profit to $22.4 million from $7.2 million a year ago when its result was hit by $8.6 million of significant items related to poor sales in China.

The infant formula maker has grown revenue for the six months to December 31 by almost 48 per cent to $174.9 million, driven by an increase in volumes and a small contribution from the acquisition of the Camperdown Powder manufacturing business.

The Tasmania-based company still expects full-year revenue will be 30 to 35 per cent higher than last year's $240 million, and earnings (EBITDA) to be 20-23 per cent of revenue.

