Woods admits 'work to do' before Masters

While eager to play his first Masters in three years, Tiger Woods has tempered expectations he can win at Augusta National in six weeks.

Teeing up at the Honda Classic in Florida marks the first time Woods will play consecutive weeks on the US PGA Tour since August 2015, having contested the Riviera Country Club event last week.

But three-time major winner Padraig Harrington ignited hopes of Woods' return from spinal fusion surgery when he declared the 42-year-old will "definitely" win a 15th title on golf's biggest stage.

"He will definitely get another major; his game is good enough to do that but it's just not good enough to do it on demand," Harrington said.

"Will he get to 18 (majors)? I think the odds would be against him, but the great players (have) always won a major later in their career."

However, Woods played down expectations ahead of just his third US Tour event in 12 months.

Now ranked world No.544, Woods tied for 23rd at Torrey Pines in January before finishing four shots worse than the 36-hole cut at Los Angeles last week.

"I wouldn't necessarily say I'm playing catch-up mode; I'm just learning how to play tournament golf again," Woods said.

"Most of the guys have been playing a lot more than I have."

Woods has taken on tough assignments at Torrey Pines and Riviera, and will play the Honda Classic this week in order to be sharp for his first competitive trip to Augusta National since the 2015 Masters.

"I just miss the rush of competing for a green jacket; I've been doing it since I was 19 years old and sitting on the sidelines is not fun," Woods said on Wednesday.

"This year, it's different. I'm trying to get my game solid for April, but I've got some work to do."

Woods is confident his return to the notoriously difficult PGA National will be better than his last visit in 2014, when he walked off the course injured midway through the final round.

"I'm not in pain," Woods said when asked to compare his health to 2014.

Woods is expected to play only the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill, where he has eight victories, before the Masters in a bid to preserve his recovering back.

"I need tournament reps," Woods said.

"I would like to play well and I would like to win golf tournaments leading into (the Masters).

"I'm fused, but I'm still learning what that feels like under the gun."