Real Madrid rise to third in La Liga

A Ronaldo-less Real Madrid came from behind to win 3-1 at Leganes on Wednesday as Zinedine Zidane's men climbed into third place in La Liga for the first time since December 2.

Real Madrid's Isco, centre, goes on the charge against Leganes in La Liga on Wednesday.

Leganes defender Unai Bustinaza gave the home side the lead in the sixth minute after bundling in a rebound after poor goalkeeping from Kiko Casilla.

Spanish winger Lucas Vazquez pulled the champions back into the game five minutes later by latching on to a backheel by Casemiro and arrowing his finish into the far bottom corner.

Vazquez then returned the favour to Brazilian midfielder Casemiro, who finished off a slick passing move to give Real the lead in the 29th, while Real captain Sergio Ramos rounded off the scoring by converting a penalty in stoppage time.

Ronaldo missed his first league game since September 20 as Zidane rotated his side.

The Frenchman also rested first choice goalkeeper Keylor Navas and Gareth Bale while he was left without Toni Kroos, Marcelo and Luka Modric due to injury.

The game was originally scheduled for December, but had to be postponed due to Real's participation in the FIFA Club World Cup.

The win lifts Zidane's side above Valencia and into third in the standings on 48 points after 24 games, 14 behind leaders Barcelona and seven behind second-placed Atletico Madrid.