International markets roundup

NEW YORK: US stocks have advanced, with the Dow and S&P 500 on track for their seventh gain in eight sessions, buoyed by stocks in economically sensitive areas such as industrials and technology.

After the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged in January, minutes of that meeting released on Wednesday show that the central bank's rate-setting committee grew more confident in the need to keep raising rates, with most believing that inflation would perk up.

Expectations for a quarter-point hike at the Fed's next meeting, in March, are currently 93.5 per cent, according to Thomson Reuters data. The central bank has forecast three rate hikes in 2018.

Since inflation worries knocked the S&P 500 down more than 10 per cent from its January 26 high, stocks have rebounded in recent sessions as yields on the 10-year US Treasury note have stabilised around the 2.9 per cent mark.

As inflation concerns have ebbed, names likely to benefit from synchronised global growth have come into favour. Industrials, up 1.45 per cent, have been the best performing on the 11 major S&P sectors on Wednesday. Materials stocks climbed 1.13 per cent.

However, by late afternoon, some of the shine had come off the lifts.

In late trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 0.17 per cent at 25,007.56, the S&P 500 has gained 0.57 per cent to 2,739.81 and the Nasdaq Composite has added 0.60 per cent to 7,277.78, having fallen back from lifts of 0.88 per cent, 0.87 per cent and 1.18 per cent, respectively.

LONDON: European shares have closed in positive territory on Wednesday, recouping earlier losses as Wall Street opened higher and upbeat earnings published by Lloyds and Glencore gave a boost to financial stocks and miners.

New business activity data from the euro area eased concerns that ultra-easy monetary policy in the bloc could end sooner rather than later.

Europe's pan-European STOXX 600 index closed up 0.16 per cent at 381.1 points but some bourses on the continent ended the day slightly in the red, like Germany's DAX which closed 0.14 per cent lower at 12,470.49.

Britain's FTSE outperformed its European peers with a near half a per cent rise, with heavyweight Glencore up 5.2 per cent following a set of full-year results described as the miner's "strongest on record".

That helped the basic resources index rise 1.6 per cent.

The FTSE 100 closed 0.48 per cent higher at 7281.57 points after spending part of the day in the red in a session that was in sharp contrast to the previous one.

TOKYO: The key Asian markets that were trading following Lunar New Year holidays rose.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.7 per cent after slipping earlier in the session following the US market losses, which snapped a six-session winning streak.

Japan's Nikkei trimmed earlier gains but still ended the day 0.21 per cent higher at 21,970.81.

And, Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng index rose 1.81 per cent to finish at 31,431.89.

Chinese financial markets are due to resume trading on Thursday after being shut for the past week for the Lunar New Year.

WELLINGTON: The S&P/NZX 50 Index rose 1.26 per cent, to 8,200.27.