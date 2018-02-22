Trump to roll out red carpet for Turnbull

Malcolm Turnbull will lead the most significant delegation Australia has ever sent to Washington as state premiers and business leaders meet their US counterparts on a powerful four day visit.

US President Donald Trump will roll out the red carpet for the prime minister when he lands on Wednesday evening (Thursday AEDT) with trade, North Korea, China, the Trans-Pacific Partnership, infrastructure and defence ties expected to be on the agenda.

The Australian embassy says the contingent of prime minister, four premiers, two chief ministers and business leaders is "the largest and most significant delegation of Australian government and business leaders ever to visit the United States".

Mr Trump has reciprocated with his most senior cabinet members, military leaders and intelligence heads, some who are making special trips back to Washington DC, scheduled to meet Mr Turnbull during the visit.

The warm welcome in chilly Washington DC is another attempt to mend US-Australian ties after the leaders' testy initial phone call a year ago about the asylum seeker deal Mr Turnbull struck with the Obama administration.

Mr Turnbull says he is now great mates with Mr Trump.

"We've got a great relationship," Mr Turnbull told Sky News before departing Australia.

Mr Turnbull's schedule includes meetings with new Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, Treasury Secretary Stephen Mnuchin, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, National Intelligence Director Dan Coats and Joint Chiefs Chairman General Joseph Dunford.

He will also meet with Vice President Mike Pence on Friday in the White House.

The Australian delegation, including business leaders and premiers Gladys Berejiklian, Annastacia Palaszczuk, Daniel Andrews, Mark McGowan and chief ministers Andrew Barr and Michael Gunner, will build trade connections with state governors when they host them and other US political and business leaders at the Australian embassy on Friday.

Mr Turnbull will wrap up the US visit on Saturday by delivering a keynote address at the US National Governors Association Winter Meetings, attended by more than 40 American state governors.

"America is a big country, so we're bringing over a very large business delegation of leading Australian companies, all of the premiers are coming, except for those that are fighting elections of course," Mr Turnbull said.

"What we're going to do is broaden our reach and connection into the United States."

Mr Turnbull and wife Lucy Turnbull will be greeted by Mr Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at the White House on Friday with a ceremonial welcome.

They will spend most of the day at the White House, with the First Lady scheduled to host Ms Turnbull for lunch.