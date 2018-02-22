Small reward for alpine skier

Greta Small will be eyeing off another best Games performance when she competes in the alpine combined at the Winter Olympics on Thursday.

The Australian was a competitive 20th in the downhill on Wednesday - a result that on the surface may not seem like much but in the ultra-competitive world of ski racing should be well regarded.

It was the best result by an Australian woman in the downhill at the Winter Olympics and the best alpine result for her country since 2002.

The effort was made more noteworthy given she was battling the flu in the lead-up.

"I think in downhill it's not necessarily good to be panelling (hitting) each gate but I just really tried to go for it - 2.8 (seconds) behind's my best ever result at this level of racing," she told Channel 7.

"I was 3.4 out in Sochi, 29th so to come 20th, I'm really happy - especially (because) I've got a bit of a flu."

Small is supported by her father and Australian coach Mick Branch in PyeongChang, a far cry from the multi-coach and support-team set-ups the larger alpine teams such as Austria and the United States have.

She had been out of action for two years in between the Sochi Games and this event because of knee injuries but wants to give the sport a major tilt in the lead-up to Beijing in four years' time.

The alpine combined features one downhill run and a slalom run with the skier claiming the best combined time the winner.

It is expected to be American great Lindsey Vonn's last event in Olympic competition.