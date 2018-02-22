U.S.-led air strike in Somalia kills three al Shabaab militants: statement

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S.-led air strike against al Shabaab militants in Somalia on Monday killed three members of the al Qaeda-linked Islamist insurgency group, the U.S. military said in a statement on Wednesday.

The strike near the town of Jilib, about 230 miles (370 km)southwest of Mogadishu, was coordinated with Somalia's government, the U.S. Africa Command said in the statement, adding that no civilians were killed in the operation.



(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by David Alexander)