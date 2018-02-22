Today's Birthday 22/2

Today's birthday, February 22: English model Christine Keeler (1942 - 2017).

Christine Keeler, the former model at the centre of the Profumo affair that rocked British politics in the 1960s, died last year aged 75.

She was born in Uxbridge, Middlesex in 1942 and was brought up by her mother and stepfather in the Berkshire village of Wraysbury.

Following years of sexual abuse at the hands of her stepfather and dealing with the loss of her baby boy soon after his birth, Keeler left home and moved to Soho, London in the late 50s.

She got a job as a topless showgirl at Murray's Cabaret Club and while there met socialite, osteopath and artist Stephen Ward.

In 1961 Ward invited Keeler to a private pool party in Cliveden where she met 46-year-old John Profumo, the British secretary of state for war, and Russian military diplomat Yevgeny Ivanov.

She had brief affairs with both men, but neither relationship came to light until 1963.

Suspicions that Keeler had obtained secrets from Profumo and passed them to Ivanov led to fears of a cold war security leak.

Profumo was forced to deny having sexual relations with Keeler in the House of Commons after being asked by an opposition MP.

Eventually, after a large amount of media pressure, he admitted lying to the house and resigned from the cabinet and the Commons.

The scandal was deemed a contributory factor in the fall of the Macmillan government in 1964.

At the height of the media outbreak surrounding the affair, Keeler posed for a series of publicity shots with photographer Lewis Morley.

The most famous of these images featured a nude Keeler astride a wooden chair. It became one of the most iconic photographs of the 1960s.

In 1963 Keeler was charged with perjury during the trial of a former lover, and was sentenced to nine months in prison.

Upon her release, she retreated from the public eye and went on to have two children from two failed marriages.

On December 5, 2017, Keeler's son announced that his mother had died in hospital after suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.