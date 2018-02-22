Aust should enter space race against China

There are calls for Australia to join with other Asia-Pacific nations to enter the space race against China.

A new report from the Australian Strategic Policy Institute makes the case for Australia to embrace more space self-reliance.

The defence force currently depends on the US for vital satellite communications, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.

The Turnbull government last September announced plans to create a national space agency and its review of Australia's space industry is expected to be released next month.

The report by ASPI's Dr Malcolm Davis argued Australia's dependency placed an unnecessary burden on the US and advocates investment in smaller low cost satellites and sovereign launch capability.

"Were we to develop our own space capabilities, we'd strengthen our own defence self-reliance and add new capabilities that burden-share in orbit, making the US-Australia alliance stronger," he said.

"Our ability to develop and manufacture our own satellites and launch them on Australian vehicles from an Australian launch site would energise and sustain the domestic space industry, which can become an important new economic sector."

The Australian space sector produces annual revenues of $3-4 billion and employs between 9500 and 11,500 people from its 0.8 per cent share of the global space economy.

There are predictions this could double within five years if the Australian government provides appropriate support.

Dr Davis argues Australia could team up with other countries in the Asia-Pacific region to build constellations of networked satellites that could contribute to regional security.

"This would also counterbalance China's attempts to establish a Space Silk Road and reduce regional states' dependence on Beijing for space support," he said.

"A Chinese Space Silk Road would add a new layer of Chinese power and control over much of Eurasia. Unchallenged, it would lock out Western companies."

He said an obvious first step would be for Australia to seek closer collaboration with Japan in space.