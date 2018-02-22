News

Today in History, 22/2

AAP and agencies
AAP /

Highlights in history on this date:

2017 - David Bowie's final release Blackstar wins British Album of the Year at the BRIT Awards.

1370 - Robert II succeeds his uncle, David II, as King of Scotland, inaugurating the Stuart dynasty.

1495 - French forces under King Charles VIII enter Naples in Italy.

1759 - French abandon siege of Madras, India, on arrival of British fleet.

1791 - James Ruse receives first official NSW land grant, becoming the colony's first self-supporting farmer.

1819 - Spain cedes Florida to the United States.

1848 - Revolt erupts in Paris under Louis Philippe's reign.

1879 - Frank Winfield Woolworth opens a five-cent store in Utica, New York.

1886 - The Times becomes the first British newspaper to institute a personal column on its classified page.

1892 - Oscar Wilde's play Lady Windermere's Fan premieres at London's St James Theatre.

1928 - Australian aviator Bert Hinkler arrives in Darwin in Avro Avian, completing first UK-Australia solo flight from Croydon in 15.5 days.

1942 - US General Douglas MacArthur is ordered to leave the Philippines and makes his way to Australia, vowing "I shall return".

1945 - US Third Army crosses Saar River south of Saarburg, Germany, in World War II.

1972 - In Britain, an IRA bomb explodes at an army officers' mess in Aldershot, killing seven people.

1980 - The Israeli government introduces a new currency, the shekel, which replaces the Israeli pound.

1987 - US artist Andy Warhol dies in a New York hospital, aged 58, after undergoing gallbladder surgery.

1991 - US President George Bush demands that Saddam Hussein begin unconditional withdrawal from Kuwait by noon of following day or risk ground war with allied forces.

1995 - France accuses four American diplomats and a fifth US citizen of political and economic spying and asks them to leave the country.

1996 - Russia and the head of the International Monetary Fund reach a deal for a loan of more than $US10 billion.

2001 - A UN war crimes tribunal convicts three Bosnian Serbs standing trial on charges of rape and torture in the first case of wartime sexual enslavement to go before an international court.

2006 - US scientists say that the planet Pluto, for 30 years believed to have just one moon, has two more orbiting satellites, P1 and P2.

2009 - European leaders mount a united front against global economic crisis, proposing stricter market regulation and caps on executive salaries.

2012 - American reporter Marie Colvin, 56, and French photojournalist Remi Ochlik, 28, are killed by government shelling as they cover the conflict in Syria.

2015 - Following the release of a report into Sydney's Lindt cafe siege, Prime Minister Tony Abbott vows to tighten Australia's visa and citizenship processes.

2016 - Expectations of an early Australian election rise as Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull pushes ahead with Senate voting changes.

2017 - David Bowie's final release Blackstar is awarded British Album of the Year at the BRIT Awards, while Bowie is posthumously awarded British Male Solo Artist.

Today's Birthdays:

George Washington, first US president (1732-1799); Arthur Schopenhauer, German philosopher (1788-1860); Frederick Chopin, Polish composer (1810-1849); Lord (Robert) Baden-Powell, British army officer and founder of the Boy Scout movement (1857-1941); Norman Lindsay, Australian artist (1879-1969); Edward "Ted" Kennedy, US politician (1932-2009); Steve Irwin, Australian naturalist (1962-2006); Drew Barrymore, US actress (1975-); James Blunt, British singer (1977-); Dichen Lachman, Nepalese-born Australian actress (1982-); Shaun Tait, Australian cricketer (1983-).

Thought For Today:

Authority without wisdom is like a heavy axe without an edge, fitter to bruise than polish - Anne Bradstreet, American poet (1612-1672).

