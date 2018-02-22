Windies appoint Thomas as bowling coach

Former South African and Somerset seamer Alfonso Thomas has been appointed the West Indies' new bowling coach.

Thomas, whose sole international cap came in a Twenty20 international win over Pakistan in February 2007, was a beneficiary following a restructuring of the coaching team as the Windies look to qualify for next year's World Cup.

The 41-year-old sits in the all-time top-10 wicket-takers in T20s, having played in a number of global domestic tournaments around the world, while he ended his playing career in 2015 at Somerset, where he took more than 500 wickets across all formats over eight seasons.

Windies director of cricket Jimmy Adams said on the Cricket West Indies website: "We are focused on improving team performance, as well as broadening and deepening the coaching expertise in the region.

"We know we've got vital games and tournaments this year and we're confident that these appointments will strengthen the Windies squads for this year and our future plans."