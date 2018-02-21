News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
The holiday paradise being tainted by hard drugs
Holiday paradise descending into chaos amid 'zombie' drug scourge

Daimler to invest 2.6 billion euros in trucks division by 2019

Reuters
Reuters /

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Daimler <DAIGn.DE> said it will invest 2.6 billion euros ($3.2 billion) in research and development at its trucks division by 2019, as part of a broader effort to mass produce electric heavy-duty commercial vehicles from 2021.

Mercedes-Benz is currently testing eActros trucks with an operating range of up to 200 kms (125 miles) as part of a broader electrification push, Daimler said.

"In 2018 and 2019, Daimler Trucks will invest approximately 1.3 billion euros on average each year in research and development," Daimler said in a statement on Wednesday.

Daimler Trucks will focus on developing electric mobility, connectivity and automated driving technology for commercial vehicles, the company said.

Mercedes-Benz is testing trucks with 11 battery packs and two drive motors until 2020 to see if fully electric vehicles can replace diesel-powered equivalents, the company said.

Mercedes-Benz is testing two variants with a gross vehicle weight of 18 to 25 tonnes and will hand them over to a focus group of customers this year.



(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Adrian Croft)

Back To Top
feedback