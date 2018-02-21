News

Alabama policeman killed trying to apprehend murder suspect: media

Reuters
Reuters /

(Reuters) - A police officer in Mobile, Alabama was shot and killed as he was attempting to apprehend a murder suspect late on Tuesday, local media reported.

Justin Billa was wounded in Toulminville, a neighborhood west of downtown Mobile, when he and other officers approached the home of Robert Hollie, who was suspected in the homicide of his ex-wife earlier in the day, a local NBC affiliate reported.

Billa was rushed to the hospital where he died, Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste told a local Fox affiliate.

Police returned fire and Hollie was found dead inside the home about three hours later, Fox10 News reported.



(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Peter Graff)

