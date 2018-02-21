BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's Senate gave final approval late on Tuesday to a measure that authorizes the federal government to intervene in security in the crime-plagued state of Rio de Janeiro through the end of 2018.

Brazil Senate gives final approval to Rio security intervention

The decree, announced by President Michel Temer on Friday, gives an army general oversight of Rio security forces, as violence has escalated in the city.

The bill passed with 55 votes in favor, 13 against, and one abstention following approval in the lower house.

Its passage prevents Brazil from approving a key pension reform, because changes to the constitution such as those needed for the unpopular entitlements overhaul cannot be legally completed during a federal intervention.



