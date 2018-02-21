New Zealand v Australia T20 tri-series scores

Auckland, Feb 21, 2018 (AFP) - - Completed scoreboard in the rain-affected final of the T20 tri-series between New Zealand and Australia in Auckland on Wednesday:

New Zealand:

M. Guptill c Warner b Stanlake 21

C. Munro c Agar b Richardson 29

K. Williamson b Agar 9

M. Chapman lbw Agar 8

R. Taylor not out 43

C. de Grandhomme c Maxwell b Agar 10

M. Santner c Carey b Tye 0

T. Siefert b Stoinis 3

T. Southee c Maxwell b Richardson 5

I. Sodhi b Tye 13

T. Boult not out 1

Extras (lb3, w5) 8

Total (9 wickets; 20 overs) 150

Fall of wickets: 1-48 (Guptill), 2-59 (Munro), 3-72 (Williamson), 4-73 (Chapman), 5-91 (de Grandhomme), 6-93 (Santner), 7-101 (Seifert), 8-110 (Southee), 9-148 (Sodhi)

Bowling: Stanlake 4-0-37-1 (3w), Richardson 4-0-30-2, Tye 4-0-30-2, Agar 4-0-27-3, Stoinis 4-0-23-1

Australia:

D. Warner b Sodhi 25

D. Short c Chapman b Munro 50

A. Agar stumped Siefert b Santner 2

G. Maxwell not out 20

A. Finch not out 18

Extras (b4, lb1, nb1) 6

Total (4 wickets; 14.4 overs) 121

Fall of wickets: 1-72 (Short), 2-78 (Warner), 3-84 (Agar)

Bowling: Boult 3-0-27-0, Sodhi 4-0-21-1, Southee 2-0-21-0, Santner 3.4-0-29-1, Munro 2-0-18-1

Did not bat: C. Lynn, M. Stoinis, A. Carey, A. Tye, K. Richardson, B. Stanlake

Result: Australia won by 19 runs under Duckworth-Lewis system

Toss: New Zealand

Umpires: Wayne Knights (NZL), Chris Brown (NZL)

TV umpire: Shaun Haig (NZL)

Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)

