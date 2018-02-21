New Zealand v Australia T20 tri-series scores

Auckland, Feb 21, 2018 (AFP) - - Completed scoreboard in the rain-affected final of the T20 tri-series between New Zealand and Australia in Auckland on Wednesday:
New Zealand:
M. Guptill c Warner b Stanlake 21
C. Munro c Agar b Richardson 29
K. Williamson b Agar 9
M. Chapman lbw Agar 8
R. Taylor not out 43
C. de Grandhomme c Maxwell b Agar 10
M. Santner c Carey b Tye 0
T. Siefert b Stoinis 3
T. Southee c Maxwell b Richardson 5
I. Sodhi b Tye 13
T. Boult not out 1
Extras (lb3, w5) 8
Total (9 wickets; 20 overs) 150
Fall of wickets: 1-48 (Guptill), 2-59 (Munro), 3-72 (Williamson), 4-73 (Chapman), 5-91 (de Grandhomme), 6-93 (Santner), 7-101 (Seifert), 8-110 (Southee), 9-148 (Sodhi)
Bowling: Stanlake 4-0-37-1 (3w), Richardson 4-0-30-2, Tye 4-0-30-2, Agar 4-0-27-3, Stoinis 4-0-23-1
Australia:
D. Warner b Sodhi 25
D. Short c Chapman b Munro 50
A. Agar stumped Siefert b Santner 2
G. Maxwell not out 20
A. Finch not out 18
Extras (b4, lb1, nb1) 6
Total (4 wickets; 14.4 overs) 121
Fall of wickets: 1-72 (Short), 2-78 (Warner), 3-84 (Agar)
Bowling: Boult 3-0-27-0, Sodhi 4-0-21-1, Southee 2-0-21-0, Santner 3.4-0-29-1, Munro 2-0-18-1
Did not bat: C. Lynn, M. Stoinis, A. Carey, A. Tye, K. Richardson, B. Stanlake
Result: Australia won by 19 runs under Duckworth-Lewis system
Toss: New Zealand
Umpires: Wayne Knights (NZL), Chris Brown (NZL)
TV umpire: Shaun Haig (NZL)
Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)
