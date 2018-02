ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey is not in direct talks with the Syrian government, but its messages are being indirectly conveyed to Damascus, President Tayyip Erdogan's spokesman said on Wednesday.

Ibrahim Kalin also told a news conference that Ankara remains optimistic, but cautious, regarding ties with the United States after last week's visit to Ankara by U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.



