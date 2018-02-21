France shuffle backs for Italy Six Nations

France coach Jacques Brunel has reshuffled his attacking line as Les Bleus look to end an eight-game winless streak in their Six Nations rugby clash with Italy.

Brunel kept faith in halfback Maxime Machenaud and five-eighth Lionel Beauxis after the 32-26 loss to Scotland, but added fresh blood to the outside backs for Friday's game in Marseille.

Winger Remy Grosso replaced the disappointing Virimi Vakatawa and Benjamin Fall came in for Teddy Thomas, France's only try-scorer in the championship. Thomas was left out of the squad after several players were sanctioned for going out late 10 days ago in Edinburgh.

Mathieu Bastareaud was named at centre in place of Remi Lamerat and Hugo Bonneval replaced Geoffrey Palis at fullback.

Geoffrey Doumayrou retained his spot at centre alongside Bastareaud.

The pack was unchanged apart from Paul Gabrillagues coming in for the injured Arthur Iturria in the second row.

France and Italy lost their first two matches in the tournament, the Azzurri conceding 102 points in defeats to England and Ireland.

FRANCE:

Hugo Bonneval, Benjamin Fall, Mathieu Bastareaud, Geoffrey Doumayrou, Remy Grosso, Lionel Beauxis, Maxime Machenaud, Marco Tauleigne, Yacouba Camara, Wenceslas Lauret, Sebastien Vahaamahina, Paul Gabrillagues, Rabah Slimani, Guilhem Guirado (capt), Jefferson Poirot.

Res: Adrien Pelissie, Dany Priso, Cedate Gomes Sa, Romain Taofifenua, Kelian Galletier, Baptiste Couilloud, Francois Trinh-Duc, Gael Fickou.