Fruit fly found in Tasmanian supermarket

Another invasive fruit fly has been found in a nectarine at a Tasmanian supermarket, sparking a recall of potentially contaminated fruit across the state.

The larvae was found at a Devonport supermarket on Tuesday night and helps pinpoint how the invasive species got to the state, Primary Industries Minister Jeremy Rockliff said on Wednesday.

"It now appears that there may have been a failure in the fruit fly-free certification process on the mainland, rather than an issue with processes in Tasmania," he said.

The nectarine was from interstate and had been through a fruit-fly treatment facility in Victoria and were certified as fruit fly free, Biosecurity Tasmania general manager Dr Lloyd Klumpp revealed.

"However this is clearly not the case and so in line with agreed protocols we have issued a recall on all fruit fly host produce that has gone through this particular interstate treatment facility,' Dr Klumpp said.

He urged people who already have fruit and vegetables to cook and eat it but double wrap any waste in plastic bags before putting it in the bin.

People must not compost or dump it, the biosecurity manager said.

It comes after a fruit fly exclusion zone in the state's north was extended on Tuesday following the discovery of five adult flies and larvae at a backyard orchard at George Town.

Tasmania relies on its fruit-fly-free status for access to million-dollar premium markets in Japan, Korea, the USA and China.

The Queensland fruit fly is found along Australia's eastern seaboard and in the Northern Territory and was declared a list-A pest in Tasmania in 1997.