Young Sharks No.7 Flanagan breaks thumb

Young halfback Kyle Flanagan will be sidelined until at least round three after breaking his thumb in Cronulla's NRL trial win over Manly.

The 19-year-old will miss the season start after X-rays on Wednesday confirmed he suffered the fracture early in last week's 30-14 triumph over the Sea Eagles.

Sharks medical staff said the teenager received a thumb injury soon after taking the field but kept playing, enjoying an impressive second half stint alongside Trent Hodkinson.

"It occurred early in the game and at the time we were hoping it was something minor," Sharks' Andrew Gray said.

"Kyle is now in a splint and with a likely time frame on his return being in round three or four.

"While there will be things he can't do, being young it gives our physical performance staff an opportunity to put more work into other facets of his physical development."

Flanagan enjoyed a 15 minute first half stint before laying on tries with halves partner Hodkinson in the second stanza as the Sharks ran away with the trial.