Slalom awaits struggling alpine skiers

Alpine skiers Dominic Demschar and Harry Laidlaw have a chance to put their Winter Olympic struggles behind them when they compete in the slalom.

The Australian duo are up against it for Thursday's event after Demschar was 33rd and Laidlaw failed to finish in the giant slalom on Sunday.

Laidlaw earned a disqualification after crashing out on the third and final split of his first run while sitting in 41st, with competitors needing to complete their first run to ski their second.

The 21-year-old had carried back soreness into the giant slalom which put him out of the super-G in PyeongChang.

Demschar finished both his runs but did not threaten the top skiers in the 110-man field.

His combined time from his two runs (two minutes 26.75 seconds) was almost nine seconds off Austrian star and gold medallist Marcel Hirscher.

The 24-year-old will endeavour to improve on his DNF in the slalom in Sochi in 2014 after not completing his second run.

His form in the slalom has been inconsistent in the lead up, placing 12th in an International Ski Federation contest last month but failing to finish in his subsequent five events.

Fellow Australian Greta Small can back up her strong performance in the previous day's downhill in the alpine combined.

The event, which combines downhill and slalom, has been moved forward from Friday due to predicted strong winds.

Small (1:42.07) was 20th on Wednesday in the best ever downhill performance by an Australian woman at the Olympics.