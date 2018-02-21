Czechs knock USA out of Olympic men's hockey, face Russians in semis

Gangneung (South Korea) (AFP) - Undefeated Czech Republic knocked the United States out of the Olympic men's hockey tournament Wednesday with a tension-packed 3-2 shootout victory, advancing to a semi-final showdown against the Olympic Athletes from Russia.

American dreams of a first gold medal since 1980 were shattered as Petr Koukal scored the only goal in a penalty shootout while Czech goaltender Pavel Francouz blanked five US sharpshooters.

"It was our dream before the tournament to go this far, but I really hope it's not the end," Francouz said. "We can go farther if we keep playing really good as a team.

"We haven't had any easy games in the tournament. That has made us stronger."

The sudden ending left the Americans stunned after battling through the game and a 10-minute scoreless over-time.

"It's a huge disappointment because we were right there," US captain Brian Gionta said.

In search of their first gold medal in 20 years, the Czechs advanced into a Friday matchup against the Russians, who routed Norway 6-1.

The Russians, who hasn't taken Olympic hockey gold since 1992, dominated a Norwegian squad that lost 11 consecutive Olympic games before Tuesday.

Mikhail Grigorenko, Nikita Gusev and Vyacheslav Voinov scored in the first period, when Norway was outshot 19-2, and the all-star squad from Russia's two top clubs cruised from there.

Czechs and Russians haven't met so deep in the Olympic playoffs with a title at stake since the Czechs beat Russia 1-0 in the 1998 final.

"We know we have a tough game in front of us," Czech captain Martin Erat said. "We have to play our own style and focus on ourselves."

In the shootout, Koukal faked and when US goaltender Ryan Zapolski moved, flipped the puck past him on the decisive shot.

"I'm so happy it was a goal," Koukal said. "It's a big moment for me. I know the Czech people are so happy."

- Battled to the end -

While the NHL's top stars are absent for the first time since 1994 over money and injury issues, no drama was lacking on a day when four teams ensure playing for a medal and four are sent home empty handed.

"It's tough to go out that way," Zapolski said. "We competed as hard as we could. We battled to the end."

Former NHLer Jim Slater, whose shorthanded breakaway equalised for the Americans, was dismayed.

"Disappointed. Frustrated. I feel pretty empty right now," Slater said. "To lose at the Olympics that way is pretty tough. We thought we were good enough to challenge for a gold medal."

Later quarter-finals Wednesday will match two-time defending champion Canada against Finland, a medallist in four of the past five Olympics, and undefeated Sweden against Germany.