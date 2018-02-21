ACT house fire bodies not yet identified

Police have not yet been able to confirm the identities of three people killed in a deliberately lit house fire in Canberra, as they wait for toxicology reports.

It means no family members have been officially told about the deaths, despite the autopsies being done after Monday's blaze.

"ACT Policing stresses that at this time we have been unable to positively confirm the identities of the three people," the Australian Federal Police said in a statement on Wednesday.

"As a result no next of kin notifications have occurred."

Neighbours told the Nine Network a mother lived at the Bonner property and that her two children visited on weekends.

"This is an extremely complex investigation," police said.

"There are a large number of investigative avenues currently being examined to assist in determining the circumstances that led to this tragic outcome."

A man was questioned by police on Tuesday and released without charge over the suspicious fire.

Forensic investigators at the scene on Tuesday confirmed the use of accelerants and identified a number of different starting points for the fire.

"The indications are that it's been deliberately lit," Criminal Investigations Superintendent Scott Moller told reporters.

He was unable to confirm whether the victims were adults or children, or where in the home the bodies were discovered.