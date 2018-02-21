Stocks to watch on the Australian stock exchange:

A2M - THE A2 MILK COMPANY - up $2.59, or 29.7 per cent, at $11.30

A2 Milk more than doubled its first-half profit and has entered into an alliance with global dairy giant Fonterra to produce new products and enter new markets.

CCL - COCA-COLA AMATIL - up 14 cents, or 1.6 per cent, at $8.83

Coca-Cola Amatil's annual net profit jumped 81 per cent due mainly to one-off gains, as the bottler's key Australian beverages division had a challenging year.

FMG - FORTESCUE METALS - down 25 cents, or 4.7 per cent, at $5.11

The iron ore miner's half-year profit slumped 44 per cent as it realised lower prices for its iron ore, and it almost halved its interim dividend.

FXJ - FAIRFAX MEDIA - up 3.5 cents, or 5.3 per cent, at 69.5 cents

Fairfax Media will sell or close more than a third of its New Zealand print publications, and its half year profit dropped 54 per cent.

GSW - GETSWIFT - down 44 cents, or 46.3 per cent, at 51 cents

The software developer is facing a class action from shareholders over allegations it has engaged in misleading and deceptive conduct.

LLC - LENDLEASE - up $1.04, or 6.5 per cent, at $17.00

Strong performances in its development and investment businesses helped the property developer lift its half year net profit by eight per cent.

TRS - THE REJECT SHOP - up 77 cents, or 13 per cent, at $6.67

The Reject Shop's first-half profit rose one per cent and it expects its full-year result will be well ahead of the previous year's.

WES - WESFARMERS - up $1.23, or 3 per cent, at $41.99

The retailer's first-half profit plummeted 87 per cent to $212 million due to writedowns on its UK hardware business and Target department stores, but there were tentative signs of improvement at Coles supermarkets.

WTC - WISETECH GLOBAL - down $3.40, or 23.2 per cent, at $11.25

The rapidly expanding logistics software group lifted its first half profit, but one analyst flagged what might be "an implicit downgrade" in its full-year guidance.