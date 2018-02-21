McGillivray returns a winner at Gold Coast

There was a touch of irony when jockey Matt McGillivray rode his first winner since resuming from a long suspension at the Gold Coast.

McGillivray steered the favourite Boomsara ($2.70) to win the colts and gelding division of the Two-Year-Old Maiden (900m) and give sire Spirit Of Boom yet another winner.

It was McGillivray's first ride at the Gold Coast since he was suspended for a month for causing interference on Ef Troop in the Magic Millions 2YO Classic on January 13.

He gave Boomsara every chance before holding on to beat Defence Missile ($9.50) by three-quarters of a length in a driving finish.

Trainer Chris Munce has three Spirit Of Boom horses in his stable and has a high opinion of them all.

"I was a bit worried about Boomsara early but since we gelded him he has really come along," Munce said.

"I think you will see the best of him when he gets up around 1600m."

McGillivray also holds Boomsara in high regard although he felt the horse may have still been a little timid.

"He might need blinkers but that is up to Chris," he said.

It was Spirit Of Boom's 11th individual winner and he is well on the way to be Australia's leading first season sire.

Trainer Les Kelly and jockey Ryan Plumb continued their outstanding strike rate when Greyt Love ($5.50) won the fillies division.

It was the pair's 37th winner in the past 12 months at a strike rate of about 38 per cent.

Greyt Love had failed twice in NSW when with trainer Bjorn Baker but lived up to her recent trackwork to win impressively after being caught deep.

"She had a few little issues but she has been showing us plenty," Kelly said.