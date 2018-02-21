Chris Waller duo aimed at Rosehill Guineas

Stablemates So You Win and Tangmere took an encouraging step towards the Rosehill Guineas after engineering a one-two finish at Canterbury.

So You Win is Rosehill Guineas bound after an against-the-odds win at Canterbury.

Trainer Chris Waller has earmarked the $500,000 Group One 2000m race on March 24 for the duo after they dominated the #Theraces Handicap (1550m).

"I've no doubt that's the right race for them, we just have to work out how to get them there," he said.

Waller was particularly impressed with So You Win, the $3.60 favourite, and jockey Glyn Schofield after he extricated the three-year-old gelding from a tricky situation.

"He was in an awkward spot and he had a horse hard up against him a the 600 so he had to go back around him to get clear running," Waller said.

"That's not easy to do Canterbury so it was good to see him finish off as well as he did.

"The second horse was pretty brave as well. He's still learning what's it's about. It was good to see him rally at the finish."

So You Think won by half a neck while Tangmere ($4) hit the line a head clear of Angel's Boy ($4).

Waller said he now had to find a race to set them up for the step up to the Rosehill Guineas (2000m).

"They're both well-bred with good condition on them. They're going to improve over ground and the Rosehill Guineas suits these type of horses that are late maturers."