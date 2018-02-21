Debreczeni excited by new-look Rebels

When Jack Debreczeni left the Melbourne Rebels for Japan at the end of a miserable 2017 Super Rugby season he didn't expect to return, ever.

Jack Debreczeni has played 42 Super Rugby games for the Melbourne Rebels since his debut in 2014.

But after being lured back by incoming coach Dave Wessels, he's gone from no contract to wearing the No.10 for their opening round clash with the Queensland Reds on Friday night at AAMI Park.

Debreczeni will partner Test half Will Genia, who was one of 10 Test players named in the new-look Melbourne side, bolstered by ex-Western Force players following their axing from the competition.

Eight Rebels from last season have retained a starting jersey, while six Force players are in the first 15 along with Genia, who has returned to Super Rugby from France.

Debreczeni said a stint in Japan's second division among semi-professionals helped him rediscover his love of rugby and regain his confidence, which took a beating with Melbourne only managing one win in 2017.

"The last two years before going to Japan I over-thought a lot of things," the 24-year-old said on Wednesday.

"I was worried about the team and obviously as a 10 most of it falls on you if the attack is going well or bad.

"I wasn't playing the footy in front of me but now I'm more mature and better prepared to handle those responsibilities this year."

Previously splitting his time between five-eighth and fullback, Debreczeni said he played only at 10 for the Honda Heat which had helped him develop his game.

He said playing alongside veteran Genia at Melbourne could only further help.

"Will's a world class player and he does a lot of controlling on the field so I can just play footy and it's been really fun the last few weeks training with him," Debreczeni said.

"His communication is unreal - always lets me know what he needs more of from me and demands more and I think that makes me better."

With such talent in the side, the pressure is on the Rebels to perform, having never finished better than 10th in their eight years in the competition.

"There's a lot of excitement around the team with a sense of the unknown, being a new group," Debreczeni said.

"There's a lot of potential there so hopefully we go well this Friday."

Rebels: Dane Haylett-Petty, Jack Maddocks, Tom English, Reece Hodge, Sefa Naivalu, Jack Debreczeni, Will Genia, Amanaki Mafi, Angus Cottrell, Lopeti Timani, Adam Coleman (c), Matt Philip, Jermaine Ainsley, Jordan Uelese, Tetera Faulkner. Res: Anaru Rangi, Fereti Sa'aga, Sam Talakai, Sam Jeffries, Ross Haylett-Petty, Michael Ruru, Semisi Tupou, Billy Meakes.