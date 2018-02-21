New approach to fight organised crime

A senior police officer will oversee the Turnbull government's efforts to combat serious organised crime.

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton announced the new approach on Wednesday, saying combating child exploitation would be the most important priority for his newly created portfolio and department.

"The sheer scale of the threat from child exploitation, as well as illicit narcotics, fraud and other organised crimes, demands a more strategic approach," Mr Dutton told the National Press Club in Canberra.