Crows have dealt with sense of loss: Pyke

For two brooding months, Adelaide coach Don Pyke didn't discuss his AFL club's darkest on-field day with his players.

Adelaide coach Don Pyke (left) and his Crows players have had time to digest their grand final loss.

Pyke gave them space to deal with their "sense of loss" - their grand final capitulation.

"It was important that they had time to reflect and they had time to, in some ways, deal with the disappointment of that day," Pyke said this week.

Only when Pyke's full squad returned after holidays for pre-season training in December last year did group therapy begin.

Pyke knew, to move forward they had to look back.

"The result was one thing," Pyke said of the 48-point grand-final loss to Richmond.

"Probably the most disappointing part was how we played. That sat with all of us really poorly."

In that week-long December soul-searching, Crows coaches and players shared their pain.

"That first week back became really important to, as a group, go through the process of acknowledging it (the loss), sharing how we were feeling ... and understanding the why, as best we could," Pyke said.

"We just didn't put it under the carpet and go 'we got beaten, that happened'. That happened - why?"

So why?

Why did an Adelaide team - minor premiers with just six losses - turn from brazen bunch to meek mob on grand final day?

Why did a team scoring nearly 300 points more than the next-best in the minor rounds kick their smallest score on the biggest day?

Why did the season's top-ranked contested ball team lose the grand final contested possession count by 30?

"We had a bad day. That is the reality," Pyke said.

"There were things we did on that day which I hadn't seen from the group.

"We got beaten badly in the contest. And if you're going to give away that sort of advantage in the contest, you're asking for trouble - and that is what happened."

Pre-game, Pyke had no sense of the beating to come.

As he and his players stood during the national anthem, rigid arms by their sides while adopting the stone-faced Crows stare, the coach was content.

"At 2.30 on the Saturday of the grand final, we were in a really good spot," he said.

"We had played some really powerful footy. We had improved in a lot of areas we set out to improve on.

"The reality is, we were poor in that (next) two hours."

In that December soul-searching, Pyke was conscious of not ignoring his team's excellence prior to grand final day.

"We can't throw out the previous 25, 28 weeks," he said.

"... We had a bad day. But let's actually explore what that looks like and also let's have a conversation about what maybe created that."

That December soul-searching tossed up various factors for their grand final flop.

"There's a number of things. I'm not going to go into the details of all of them," Pyke said.

But underestimating Richmond wasn't among them.

"They had been pretty manic ... we understood how they wanted to play," Pyke said of the Tigers.

"I can't speak for every player as to whether they underestimated the way they play.

"We had a clear picture of how Richmond wanted to play. To their credit, they executed it really well."

Pyke's coaching copped criticism: when the tide turned and Adelaide's ship was sinking at half-time, he didn't shuffle the deck chairs to find a lifeline.

In the aftermath, he sought out mentors and his assistant coaches, leaving the impression that as tough as the reflection was for his players, his introspection was doubly-so.

"I hope that I'm fairly self aware in terms of what I could have maybe done differently or messaging or how I went about it," he said.

"It (feedback) was in keeping with what I was probably thinking myself. But it doesn't hurt to hear it from someone."

So while his players were on an eight-week post-grand final holiday, Pyke was on anything but.

"If you think I can spend eight weeks sitting around just going 'oh well, that happened' - no," he said.

The one thing Pyke, renowned for tight lips as much as tactical nous, admitted he would do differently was Adelaide's main training session in grand final week.

"We would probably in hindsight have our open session earlier in the week to allow our main session to be basically purely footy focused," he said.

"It became a bit more of a carnival, which is not ideal prep for us going into the game."

After that week of December soul-searching, Pyke deemed it time to move on.

He won't keep returning to those dark grand final hours to find the light ahead.

"We're always mindful as coaches not to just come back to that one moment in time and use that," he said.

"... One thing I know for sure is you back the players in. They got us there.

"And I'm confident if we learn and we improve in areas, we can create ourselves another chance."