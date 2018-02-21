Luckless Saint suffers another AFL setback

Hapless St Kilda midfielder Nathan Freeman's pre-season has been derailed by another hamstring injury.

The 22-year-old reported hamstring soreness on Friday and will be assessed by a specialist who will determine if he requires surgery.

Freeman was selected 10th overall by Collingwood at the 2013 draft before switching to St Kilda ahead of the of 2016 season.

Chronic hamstring issues have kept him from making his AFL debut, with this latest setback putting his career on hold once again.

"Friday's injury, while relatively minor, suggests there could be an underlying issue with scar tissue that is preventing him from reaching his full capacity," Saints football chief Simon Lethlean said.

"Nathan will consult a specialist this week, but regardless of whether surgery is the preferred option, the recovery period is expected to be the same as a conventional rehab program.

"It's hoped he will only miss a few weeks of work on the track, where after he can then find a level of continuity with training and playing games that creates a platform to push for AFL selection."

Freeman travelled to Germany twice to consult with renowned soft-tissue injury expert Dr Hans-Wilhelm Muller-Wohlfahrt in a bid to get his career back on track.