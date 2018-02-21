WiseTech slips despite H1 profit boost

Shares in WiseTech Global have slumped more than 20 per cent despite a lift in first half profit for the rapidly expanding logistics software group, with one analyst flagging what might be "an implicit downgrade" in its full-year guidance.

Logistics giants WiseTech Global has boosted half-year profit after a string of acquisitions.

Wisetech CEO Richard White said the company had invested heavily in product development during the half-year and had also experienced strong existing customer growth which generated 81 per cent of the company's organic revenue growth.

WiseTech raised its first-half net profit 8.4 per cent to $15.6 million but its full-year guidance of revenue of $207 million to $217 million now appears to include any contributions from new acquisitions.

RBC analyst Paul Mason said the addition of revenue from recent acquisitions Microlistics and Intris appeared to account for about $7 million of revenue in the headline guidance.

"There appears to be an implicit downgrade to guidance that has occurred, as WTC's guidance ranges have not changed, but now include contributions from additional acquisitions," Mr Mason wrote.

Investors sold off the stock on Wednesday, with shares falling $3.40, or 23.2 per cent, to $11.23, their lowest level since October.

The stock was at a record $16.27 less than three weeks ago and remains well above the $3.35 issue price of Wisetech's 2016 initial public offer.

Revenue rose 31.3 per cent to $93.4 million courtesy of new customers and higher transaction volumes, although some gains were offset by the impact of the newly acquired businesses.

WISETECH'S FIRST HALF

* Net profit up 8.4pct to $15.6m

* Revenue up 31.3pct to $93.4m

* Interim dividend up 0.05 cents to 1.05 cents, fully franked