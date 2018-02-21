JT, Scott back for NQ, so is NRL pressure

Johnathan Thurston and Matt Scott are back but so is a hefty weight of expectation for the North Queensland Cowboys to win another NRL premiership.

The Cowboys were the 2017 surprise packets, relying on other results to make the top eight before storming through to the grand final.

It was a remarkable achievement by an injury-ravaged side which had been written off without their injured co-captains Scott and Thurston.

While they fell short in the 2017 season decider to the Melbourne Storm, it begged the question of what they can achieve this season with their influential pair restored to health.

Not that Scott has to reminded.

The Test and Queensland prop admitted expectation for the Cowboys to add to their 2015 premiership was already building.

"They did so well without JT and myself last year and now we are back it's exciting times but it is also brings a bit more pressure and expectation," Scott said.

"It is something that we have to manage internally and make sure we do not put too much pressure on ourselves.

"Last year was a great year, although a bit disruptive, and we were very lucky to make the eight the way it turned out.

"But the last month I think we showed what sort of football we are really capable of; hopefully that gives us confidence leading into this year."

Playmaker Thurston is set to dominate the headlines as he embarks on his 17th and final NRL season, eight months after shoulder surgery ended his 2017 campaign.

Scott will be out to make up for lost time after breaking down with a serious knee injury in round two last year.

However, he believes a standout story of 2018 will be prized off-season recruit and front-row partner Jordan McLean.

It takes a lot to deflect the attention from the Cowboys hulking lock Jason Taumalolo, who became the first NRL forward to run 5000m in a season last year.

But all Cowboys eyes are on McLean after the strapping prop's dream 2017 in which he won a premiership with Melbourne before featuring in Australia's World Cup triumph.

"He (McLean) is fitting in really well, a great bloke," Scott said.

"He also fits our style of play really well. He's a big, mobile guy who has come off a sensational year.

"I can wait to see what he can offer us this year."

Then there's half Michael Morgan.

The off-contract playmaker almost single-handedly steered North Queensland through last year's injury crisis, inspiring the unlikely title tilt after stepping up in Thurston's absence.

It is expected to earn Morgan an upgraded five-year, $1 million a season, deal.

Much was made of NRL prodigy Kalyn Ponga's lucrative off-season defection to the Newcastle Knights.

Thurston was reportedly miffed over the Ponga snub, saying one day the Cowboys "could have been his".

But Scott believes Morgan's resurgence has ensured life at North Queensland after Thurston will be be in good hands.

"That (Thurston injury) fast-tracked his role as a playmaker," Scott said of Morgan.

"Personally I am just extremely happy that he had the year that he had; it is a great sign for the future of the club."

COWBOYS

Ladder finishes over the past three seasons: 2017 - 8th (grand finalists), 2016 - 4th, 2015 - 3rd (premiers)

Coach: Paul Green

Co-captains: Johnathan Thurston and Matt Scott

Gains: Jordan McLean (Melbourne), Carlin Anderson (Townsville Blackhawks)

Losses: Kalyn Ponga (Newcastle), Ray Thompson (retired), Patrick Kaufusi (Melbourne), Braden Uele (Cronulla), Patrick Mogo (Brisbane)

Best team: 1. Lachlan Coote, 2. Kyle Feldt, 3. Kane Linnett, 4. Justin O'Neill, 5. Antonio Winterstein, 6. Michael Morgan, 7. Johnathan Thurston, 8. Matt Scott, 9. Jake Granville, 10. Jordan McLean, 11. Gavin Cooper, 12. Ethan Lowe, 13. Jason Taumalolo. Bench: 14. Ben Hampton, 15. Scott Bolton, 16. Coen Hess, 17. John Asiata.

Predicted finish: 1st

Betting: $6