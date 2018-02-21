Capacity field for Group 1 Oakleigh Plate

A capacity field of 18 plus two emergencies has been declared for the Group One Oakleigh Plate, with weights raised 1.5kg after champion sprinter Chautauqua was not an acceptor.

Flamberge, the 2016 winner, is the topweight for Saturday's 1100m handicap at Caulfield on 57kg and has barrier eight.

Flamberge is one of four runners for co-trainers Mathew Ellerton and Simon Zahra along with Sword Of Light (barrier seven), Rock 'N' Gold (14) and three-year-old filly Booker (16).

Star filly She Will Reign has drawn wide in 17 with Ben Melham booked to ride at 53kg.

The filly will come in to gate 15 if the two emergencies, Quilista (barrier 4) and Olivier (1), don't gain a start.