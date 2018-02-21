Cotric plays down NSW Origin call-up talk

NRL rookie of the year Nick Cotric concedes talk of a State of Origin call-up is exciting, but the Canberra winger is playing down his chances for this year.

Boom Canberra Raiders teenager Nick Cotric made a big impression in his maiden NRL season.

NSW coach Brad Fittler threw Cotric's name into the ring after he was unveiled as Laurie Daley's successor for the Blues' top job in November.

The pair aren't strangers to each other with Fittler coaching Cotric in 2016 at under-18 Origin level.

"It's a pretty good feeling (to be mentioned in Origin talk) but I'm focusing on club footy and hopefully we (the Raiders) can just make the top-eight," Cotric told AAP.

"I know him (Fittler) quite well, he's a good fella and a good coach, but I'm going to keep working hard at the club and see what happens."

Cotric scored 16 tries in 24 games for the Raiders last year in a stunning breakout season, earning a place in the 38-man Emerging Blues camp in January.

Fittler heaped praised on the talented 19-year-old last month.

"I can't see why not. He was most probably the pick of the left wingers last year in the competition," Fittler said.

"It was no fluke he won rookie of the year but people are going to watch him a lot more and there'll be more focus on him."

Cotric said the Raiders were intent on breaking back into the top-eight after last season's finals aspirations were ruined by a string of close defeats.

"It was a bit of everything last year that cost us, not just one thing, but everyone here is capable and we've got a very talented squad at the moment," he said.