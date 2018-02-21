News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Woman charged over Sydney lawyer's murder (clone 39583869)
Woman charged over Bankstown shooting of lawyer Ho Ledinh

Australian sailor charged with honeymoon murder of his wife

AAP /

Australian sailor Lewis Bennett has been charged with the second-degree honeymoon murder of his wife, with US authorities alleging he intentionally sank a catamaran when sailing from Cuba to Florida.

0624_1800_wa_cameron
2:41

Veteran broadcaster Eoin Cameron dies at 65
0724_1800_sa_wine
1:14

Invisible tag to curb wine scamming
America man first in Australia convicted over potent drug N-BOME
1:27

America man first in Australia convicted over potent drug N-BOME
0321_1800_SYD-Borders
0:25

The bizarre items being confiscated at Australian borders
0321_1800_SYD-Cocaine
1:39

Drug mule 'recruited by sugar daddy as decoy' in $21 million cocaine smuggling
True Aussie Legend Collects Thousands of VB Beer Cans to Make Ultimate 'Ball Pit' in Moonta, South Australia
0:57

True Aussie Legend Collects Thousands of VB Beer Cans to Make Ultimate 'Ball Pit' in Moonta, South Australia
Royal Australian Air Force Delivers Aid to Quake-Stricken Region of Papua New Guinea
0:54

Royal Australian Air Force Delivers Aid to Quake-Stricken Region of Papua New Guinea
Bogged Pair Rescued After Using Distress Signal in Remote Western Australia
0:35

Bogged Pair Rescued After Using Distress Signal in Remote Western Australia
0228_1800_nsw_pokies
1:22

Woolworths pub workers rewarded for monitoring pokie players
0227_0500_nat_newsbreak
5:45

Newsbreak - February 27
Australian town hosts inaugural mullet festival
1:12

Australian town hosts inaugural mullet festival
Blue-Ringed Octopus Spotted on New South Wales' South Coast
1:45

Blue-Ringed Octopus Spotted on New South Wales' South Coast
 

The FBI's surprise announcement came as Bennett, 40, was sentenced on Tuesday in a Miami court to seven months' jail for transporting stolen gold and silver coins.

The coins were discovered on May 15 when a US Coast Guard helicopter rescued Bennett after he abandoned his sinking 12-metre catamaran he had been sailing with Colombian-born wife Isabella Hellman.

After months of speculation, the FBI used the coin charge sentencing to announce the second-degree murder charge.

Lewis Bennet whose wife mysteriously vanished as the newly-weds sailed off the Cuban coast. Source: AAP / File photo

Bennett, an Australian and UK dual citizen, had claimed he was asleep and he believed his wife was at the helm at around 1am when he heard a thud.

He told investigators his wife vanished and he abandoned the vessel into a life raft west off The Bahamas.

Hellman was never found.

Authorities revealed a Coast Guard expert determined the catamaran had suffered intentional damage, not from a collision, but "from inside the vessel" in both hulls.

Bennett has been charged with the second-degree honeymoon murder of his wife. Source: Facebook

Two escape hatches were also open below the waterline, leading to flooding in the cabin, investigators alleged.

"The opening of both escape hatches is unexplainable as an accident and defies prudent seamanship," a US Coast Guard Academy associate professor of Naval Architecture and Ocean Engineering told investigators.

"I cannot think of any items that would accidentally cause similar holes in both hulls at roughly the same time."

Undated US Coast Guard handout file photo of the catamaran Surf into Summer which Lewis Bennett and wife Isabella Hellmann were sailing on before her disappearance. Source: AAP / File photo

Bennett allegedly used a satellite phone while in the life raft to call a colleague in Australia to give his coordinates and ask the colleague to notify the US Coast Guard.

Bennett took the couple's one-year-old daughter Emelia, who was not on the catamaran, to England soon after the incident and she is being cared for by his family.

Hellman's family wants Emelia returned to the US.

Hellman and Bennett with their daughter Emelia. Source: Facebook

A Coast Guard rescue swimmer who saved Bennett claimed Bennett's backpack "was unusually heavy" when he was pulled from the lifeboat.

The $US100,000 ($140,000) in gold and silver coins were stolen from a sailing vessel Bennett worked on as a first mate in St Maarten a year earlier.

A search of Bennett's Florida apartment allegedly discovered 162 gold coins hidden in a pair of boat shoes.

Back To Top