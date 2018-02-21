Abbott's old allies slap migration claims

Tony Abbott's old conservative allies say his call to drastically cut migration would hurt the budget and go against the national interest.

Scott Morrison says cutting immigration would drastically reduce the number of skilled migrants.

Treasurer Scott Morrison said Mr Abbott's desire to cut the permanent migration level from 180,000 to 110,000 a year would knock $5 billion off the budget.

"I was the immigration minister for Tony Abbott and the permanent immigration intake that we have today was exactly the same that it was when he was prime minister," Mr Morrison told reporters on Wednesday.

"If you did what Tony Abbott suggests, then you would only reduce the proportion that was skilled migration, and you'd have a bigger proportion which was family migration, which ultimately gets more dependent on welfare."

Mr Morrison said his former leader didn't raise the issue of cutting migration to reduce house price pressure when he was prime minister and housing affordability was also an issue.

But Mr Abbott shot back to say Mr Morrison was "wrong" to believe the Treasury's views on migration.

"Scott's problem is that he's been captured by his department," Mr Abbott said on 2GB on Wednesday afternoon.

Australia's migration figure for 2017 was about 8000 people below the planned cap.

Mr Morrison said temporary migration was also driving up the population, so controls on 457 visas had been tightened.

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton said Australia's migration settings were about right because they looked after the national interest.

"I want to bring people in as young as possible, as highly skilled as possible so they're paying taxes for longer, they're contributing to Australian society," he told the National Press Club.

"Skilled migration helps business to fill skills gaps, enabling them and our economy to grow faster than might otherwise be expected."

Mr Abbott on Tuesday attacked the rate of immigration while wages were stagnant, house prices were soaring and infrastructure was clogged.

Mr Morrison said those issues were happening separate to the immigration rates - although he could see why people would be "superficially attracted" to the idea of a link.

The treasurer also disagreed with Mr Abbott's proposition that immigrants caused crime, saying statistics showed they were less likely to be unemployed and their children did better at school than the general population.

Opposition Leader Bill Shorten said the debate was just part of the never-ending war between Mr Abbott and Malcolm Turnbull.

A Labor government would increase the cost of temporary workers' visas so employers were forced to look for local workers.