Jedinak plays but Cahill benched in the UK

There were mixed results for Australia's international soccer players in the English Championship with Mile Jedinak playing a full game for Aston Villa while Tim Cahill was unused by Millwall.

Socceroos captain Mile Jedinak was employed in midfield in Aston Villa's draw with Preston.

Cahill remained on the bench while fellow Australian James Meredith played the 90 minutes as the hosts fought back from a goal down to defeat Sheffield Wednesday 2-1.

The 38-year-old Cahill has made just two late cameos off the reserves bench in England's second tier competition since he rejoined the Foxes late in January.

Cahill has played about 10 minutes as he bids for game time ahead of the Socceroos' friendlies against Norway and Colombia in late March.

Joey Pelupessy opened the scoring with his first goal for the Owls three minutes before the break at The Den but second-half efforts from Lee Gregory and Steve Morison gave the hosts the points.

Millwall climbed into the top half of the standings after making it 11 games unbeaten at home in all competitions.

Jedinak's Villa remained third as they were held to a 1-1 draw at home by play-offs contender Preston North End.

The Socceroos captain was not at his imposing best in midfield and received a yellow card on 51 minutes.

The points were shared after Lewis Grabban's 66th-minute penalty cancelled out Tom Barkhuizen's opener for Preston.

Elsewhere, Sheffield United maintained their push for a play-off spot with a 2-1 home win over Massimo Luongo's QPR.

Midfielder Luongo was replaced in the 87th minute, just days after playing a full game in his return from a knee injury.

Richard Stearman and John Lundstram put the Blades in control before Luke Freeman made the final half an hour uncomfortable.

Jackson Irvine's Hull City lost 3-1 at Middlesborough to sit above the relegation zone on goal difference.

Irvine saw out the entire game but the Tigers were overwhelmed by the hosts with Rudy Gestede scoring twice and Patrick Bamford also netting.

Evandro Goebel scored an equaliser for Hull late in the first half.