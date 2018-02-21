Santos narrows FY loss to $US360m

Oil and gas producer Santos has flagged the possibility of reviving its dividend and growth plans after recording a nearly five-fold jump in full-year underlying profit.

The company reported a full-year loss of $US360 million ($A456.8 million), compared to a loss of $US1.05 billion in 2016, mainly on account of write-offs against its Gladstone LNG project in Queensland and other assets recorded in the first half of 2017.

However, underlying profit in 2017, which excludes the significant items, jumped to $US336 million, from $US63 million a year ago, as gas prices improved and operating costs were reduced.

Chief executive Kevin Gallagher said the results demonstrated a significant turnaround in performance for Santos.

"We have removed substantial costs, reported a material increase in underlying profit, generated significant free cash flow and reduced net debt," he told analysts.

Production and sales volumes were slightly lower in 2017, though sales still beat guidance of 79 to 82 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Revenue rose 21 per cent from 2016 to $US3.2 billion, driven by a 25 per cent improvement in average realised oil prices, and a ramp-up at the Gladstone LNG project.

The company has maintained its previously outlined guidance for 2018, including sales of between 77 and 82 mmboe.

Mr Gallagher said Santos is also in discussion with ENN Holding, China's biggest gas distributor, to form an LNG trading venture to supply gas to the fast growing gas market.

The company cut net debt by 22 per cent during the year to $US2.73 billion, and its board decided not to pay a final dividend, given its focus on debt reduction.

Mr Gallagher said the board will consider capital management strategies to return value to shareholders if market conditions remain supportive and the company achieves its debt reduction target ahead of plan.

Santos shares closed 16 cents, or 3.1 per cent lower, at $5.02.

