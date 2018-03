Stockland's first-half net profit has dipped 2.6 per cent to $684 million, while its funds from operations for the period has risen 18.2 per cent to $436 million.

The diversified property group's revenue for the six months to December 31 has come in 14.3 per cent higher at $1.34 billion.

The company says it will pay an unfranked interim distribution of 13 cents a share, up from 12.6 cents a year ago.