Chautauqua will not run in the Oakleigh Plate with weights to rise 1.5 kilograms in his absence.

Hawkes Racing said on Wednesday morning multiple Group One winner Chautauqua would miss the race meaning Flamberge will now carry the minimum top weight of 57kg.

Golden Slipper winner She Will Reign will go up to 53kg and favourite Russian Revolution will carry 56.5kg.

Saturday's Group One sprint attracted 23 entries with a maximum 18 to take part.