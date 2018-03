Strong performances in its development and investment businesses has helped property developer Lendlease lift net profit by 7.8 per cent to $425.6 million.

Revenue for the six months to December 31 has risen 9.4 per cent to $8.69 billion, and the company has declared an unfranked interim dividend of 34 cents a share, up one cent on last year.

The company also has announced an on-market share buyback of up to $500 million.