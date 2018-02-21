Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi finally opened his account against Chelsea with a 75th-minute equaliser to earn his side a 1-1 draw in a fascinating Champions League last 16, first leg duel at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

Chelsea-Barca draw, Bayern whip Besiktas

The Argentine maestro, teed up by Andres Iniesta, struck a low shot past keeper Thibaut Courtois for his first goal in nine attempts against Chelsea.

Earlier Willian's superb 62nd-minute effort looked like giving Chelsea a precious advantage for the second leg in Spain until Barcelona were gifted the equaliser.

"We gave too much space to Willian to shoot," Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde said. "The pass to him was perfect, the control was perfect. And we just had to get closer to him.

"We lacked more clear-cut chances, but the good thing is we managed to force an error out of them and score an equaliser. We go back to the Camp Nou happy."

As expected, Barca dominated possession but Antonio Conte's Chelsea side were unfortunate not to end with a victory after Willian was twice denied by the woodwork before half-time.

Conte rued the one mistake that Barca pounced on to equalise but believes his players will take confidence from the match into next month's second leg in Spain on March 14.

"I think that it was very close, we made only one mistake. As you know very well, when you make a mistake against Barcelona - the best players like Messi, (Luis) Suarez and (Andres) Iniesta -you're to pay (for it).

"It's a pity because I'm very proud of the players for the game and they followed what we prepared and planned. I also think tonight we were a bit unlucky ... maybe we deserved a bit more tonight.

"I think in the second leg, we have to play our game against Barcelona. This team is very strong - a fantastic team - but I think the final result is open."

Bayern Munich, helped by two typical Thomas Mueller goals and two from Robert Lewandowski, romped to a 5-0 win over Besiktas in their tie after the Turkish champions played nearly the whole match with 10 men.

Besiktas defender Domagoj Vida was given a straight red card for tripping Lewandowksi outside the penalty area in the 16th minute, the defining moment in the round of 16, first leg tie.

Mueller, inelegant yet always effective, broke the deadlock with a miskick two minutes before half-time to break Besiktas's resistance.

Kingsley Coman and Mueller added two more before Lewandowski helped himself to a late brace, virtually assuring the Bavarians of a seventh successive quarter-final appearance.

"We began nervously and couldn't find our rhythm," said Bayern coach Jupp Heynckes after his side equalled a club record of 14 consecutive wins in all competitions.

"The turning point was the sending-off and the goal just before the break."