White House says Trump son-in-law Kushner can do job without security clearance

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, can continue in his role as a senior White House adviser even if he does not obtain a security clearance, the White House said on Tuesday.

Kushner has been operating under a temporary clearance for the past year while the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducts a background investigation. Under an order issued on Friday by White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, Kushner will lose the temporary clearance in less than a week.
White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters that Kushner will continue the work he has been doing the past year whether he gets a full security clearance or not. He has been trying to get the Israelis and Palestinians back to the negotiating table.


(Reporting by Steve Holland and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

