Parents of baby killed by meningococcal could not afford his vaccination
Stocks to watch

AAP /

Stocks to watch on the Australian stock exchange:

A2M - THE A2 MILK COMPANY - up $2.06, or 23.6 per cent, at $10.77

The A2 Milk Company has more than doubled its first-half profit and has entered into an alliance with global dairy giant Fonterra to produce new products and enter new markets.

CCL - COCA-COLA AMATIL - up 25.5 cents, or 2.9 per cent, at $8.945

Coca-Cola Amatil's annual net profit has risen 80.9 per cent to $445.2 million, fuelled by one-off gains, but the bottler's key Australian beverages division had a challenging year.

DOW - DOWNER EDI - up 8.5 cents, or 1.3 per cent, at $6.785

Downer EDI has posted an $11.1 million first-half loss dragged down by a goodwill impairment on its mining operations, writedowns from its freight rail divestment and redundancy costs from its recently acquired Spotless.

FMG - FORTESCUE METALS - down 20 cents, or 3.7 per cent, at $5.16

Fortescue Metals Group's half-year profit has slumped 44 per cent to $US681 million ($A billion), with the miner realising lower prices for its iron ore.

FXJ - FAIRFAX - up 2 cents, or 3 per cent, at 68 cents

Fairfax Media will sell or close more than a third of its New Zealand print publications following a 54 per cent fall in first-half profit.

LLC - LENDLEASE - up $1.005, or 6.3 per cent, at $16.965

Strong performances in its development and investment businesses has helped property developer Lendlease lift net profit by 7.8 per cent to $425.6 million.

TRS - THE REJECT SHOP - up 67 cents, or 11.4 per cent, at $6.57

The Reject Shop says its first-half profit has edged up 1.1 per cent to $17.7 million, and it expects its full-year result will be well ahead of last year's.

WES - WESFARMERS - up $1.60, or 3.9 per cent, at $42.36

Wesfarmers' first-half profit has plummeted 86.6 per cent to $212 million on the back of more than $1.3 billion in impairments against its UK hardware business and Target department stores.

WTC - WISETECH GLOBAL - down $2.75, or 18.8 per cent, at $11.90

Shares in Wisetech Global have dropped sharply after the logistics software group lifted half-year sales and revenue but held full-year guidance steady despite a string of acquisitions.

