US negativity set to push Aust shares down

The Australian share market looks set to open firmly in the red after Wall Street's negative sentiment appears ready to swamp the local bourse.

The Australian share market looks set to open half a per cent lower on Wall Street negativity.

At 0705 AEDT on Wednesday, the share price futures index was down 29 points, or 0.49 per cent, at 5,876.

In the US, Wall Street's winning streak has come to an end with a steep fall in Walmart fulling down the Dow and the S&P500, while the likes of Amazon and technology stocks failed to keep the Nasdaq in positive territory.

In late trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.23 per cent at 24,909.18, the S&P 500 was down 0.65 per cent at 2,714.33, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.33 per cent at 7,226.49 despite support from tech heavyweights Apple, Nvidia and Microsoft.

Locally, in economic news on Wednesday, the Australian Bureau of Statistics is due to release the wage price index for the December quarter and construction work done data, for the same quarter.

In equities news, Fairfax Media, Sydney Airport, Fortescue Metals, Santos, Downer EDI, Sirtex Medical Stockland, Lendlease, Coca-Cola Amatil, Wesfarmers, SeaLink Travel, The A2 Milk Company, and The Reject Shop are among companies reporting results on Wednesday.

The Australian market on Tuesday closed flat with a no-surprises line-up of company profit results failing to fire investor action in the absence of major overseas leads.

The benchmark S&P/ASX200 index fell 0.7 points, or 0.01 per cent, at 5,940.9, while the broader All Ordinaries index was up 1.6 points, or 0.03 per cent, at 6,045.6 points.

Meanwhile, the Australian dollar has dropped below 79 US cents as the US dollar continues its recovery off three-year lows.

The local currency was trading at 78.80 US cents at 0705 AEDT on Wednesday, from 79.18 on Tuesday.

CURRENCY SNAPSHOT AT 0705 AEDT:

One Australian dollar buys:

* 78.80 US cents, from 79.18 on Tuesday

* 84.55 Japanese yen, from 84.60 yen

* 63.87 euro cents, from 63.94 euro cents

* 56.35 British pence, from 56.66 pence

* 107.31 NZ cents, from 107.59 cents

GOLD:

The spot price of gold in Sydney at 0705 AEDT was $US1,329.30 per fine ounce, from $US1,340.45 per fine ounce on Tuesday.

BOND SNAPSHOT AT 0705 AEDT:

* CGS 4.50 per cent April 2020, 2.0386pct, unchanged

* CGS 4.75pct April 2027, 2.8483pct, unchanged

Sydney Futures Exchange prices:

* March 2018 10-year bond futures contract at 97.11 (implying a yield of 2.89pct), from 97.105 (implying a yield of 2.895pct) on Tuesday

* March 2018 3-year bond futures contract at 97.83 (2.17pct), from 97.82 (2.18pct).

(*Bond market closes taken at 1630 AEDT previous local session; currency closes taken from 1700 AEDT previous local session)