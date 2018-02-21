Monarchy support at lowest level: poll

Supporters of an Australian republic are seizing on a new poll showing support for the monarchy has fallen to its lowest recorded level.

More than half of the 1000 people surveyed by ResearchNow agree Australia should be a republic, with 67 per cent saying the engagement of Prince Harry and the latest pregnancy of the Duchess of Cambridge make no difference to their view.

"The poll busts the myth that young Australians support the monarchy because of the popularity of 'young Royals'," the Australian Republic Movement said in a statement on Wednesday.