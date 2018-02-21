Brussels (AFP) - Belgium's 2017 World Athlete of the Year Nafissatou Thiam said Tuesday she would give the world indoor championships a miss to focus on the European outdoor championships.

Olympic heptathlete champion Thiam to miss world indoors

Thiam, the world and Olympic heptathlon champion, said on Facebook she had "a good feeling" from two indoor meetings she had competed in this year, including a 1.90m high jump clearance in Eaubonne in France this month.

"It was good to break up the routine of winter training," the 23-year-old added.

"Nevertheless, no world indoor championships for me this year. I remain fully focused on my number 1 objective this year, the European championships this summer."

The world indoor championships take place in the English city of Birmingham on March 1-4, while Berlin hosts the European outdoor championships on August 7-12.