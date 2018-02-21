News

U.S. envoy to U.N. tells Abbas that U.S. negotiators ready to talk

Reuters
Reuters /

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley told Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday, during a U.N. Security Council Middle East meeting, that U.S. negotiators were "ready to talk, but we will not chase after you."

U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, and U.S. Middle East envoy Jason Greenblatt sat behind Haley at the Security Council meeting. Kushner and Greenblatt are working on a new Middle East peace plan.
Abbas did not stay in the council chamber for Haley's remarks.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols)

