Prakash extradition hearing deferred

A court in Turkey has deferred until May 24 a decision on whether to extradite senior Islamic State militant and recruiter Neil Prakash to Australia.

Appearing in the Kilis Criminal Court on Tuesday the Melbourne-born jihadist admitted being a member of Islamic State but said he had nothing to do with the group in Australia.

"The charge of being a member of Islamic State, I admit to it, I was.

"But on the other charge of being a leader of an organisation in Australia, that I had nothing to do with," News Corp Australia reported him saying.

The 26-year-old appeared by video link from a prison north of Kilis.

He faces charges in Australia over his promotion of Islamic State and his recruitment of militants to fight for the group in Syria and carry out attacks in Australia.

He was arrested 16 months ago trying to cross the border from Syria into Turkey after deserting Islamic State and is being held in jail on terror-related charges.

The decision by Judge Ismail Deniz to adjourn an extradition decision until May 24 came after the prosecution asked for more time to provide a report on whether Prakash should be extradited, News Corp reported.

He is the most senior Australian Islamic State terrorist to be captured and would be the first senior figure to be extradited and charged under legislation introduced in 2015 in response to the threat posed by Islamic State.

Prakash has been linked to a failed Melbourne plot to behead a police officer, and another attack that saw two officers stabbed outside a Melbourne police station.

He left Australia for Syria in 2013 and featured in Islamic State propaganda videos calling for attacks on Australia and the US.